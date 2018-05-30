Wednesday, May 30th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a charging document filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Anchorage, Alaska police rapidly solved a bank robbery after the suspect handed the teller a hold-up note with his name and birthdate on the back.

Michael Gale Nash reportedly entered the bank and handed the teller a hold-up note that said, “This is a hold up. Please put the money they want in the bag. God help us!!!” The hold-up note was written on the back of a form from an organization that provides affordable housing. Nash’s personal information was on the form.

Police arrived on scene “a few minutes” after getting a call from the bank. Nash was actually standing outside of the bank counting his money when the police arrived. An FBI spokesperson said, “This is probably the quickest apprehension in recent history, at least locally for Anchorage.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities say a Springfield, Ohio homeowner trying to kill troublesome weeds with a torch has accidentally burned down his garage.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Springfield Township firefighters in central Ohio were called to a home around 4:00 a.m. for a detached garage engulfed in flames.

Fire officials learned the man had been trying to eliminate weeds around the garage. They’re calling the blaze an accident. The destroyed garage held tools and appliances. Fire officials estimate the loss at between $10,000 and $15,000.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Gainesville, Florida man who neighbors say is responsible for an outbreak of loose rabbits in their neighborhood has been fined by the city for a second time.

The Gainesville Sun reports that 57-year-old Von “Aspen” Ruder owns about twenty-five rabbits, surpassing the city’s two-bunny limit. Ruder was fined by Gainesville’s code enforcement department for $521.50.

In February, Ruder unsuccessfully petitioned the city to establish a medical exception that would allow him to keep the rabbits. He said the rabbits help with his Tourette’s syndrome and PTSD from losing his leg more than thirty years ago in a rock-climbing accident.

Ruder denies being the cause of the rabbit outbreak in the quiet community, though he admits that some breed and get loose.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Recently A booze-craving brute flew into a rage and brawled with another passenger aboard an American Airlines flight when a flight attendant refused to serve him alcohol.

A local news source reported that a man named Jason Felix had apparently downed a couple of brewskies when he started screaming at flight attendants on a flight from St. Croix to Miami.

One flight attendant told Felix that he would not bring him any more beers. Felix then allegedly spit blood at one passenger and told him he’d kill him. The two men then exchanged punches.

The unhinged flyer then locked himself in the plane’s bathroom and used a homophobic slur at a worker trying to eject him. Felix was busted when the flight landed in Miami, and faces federal charges of interfering with a flight crew.