29-year-old Missouri inmate dies; autopsy ordered

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prison officials say a 29-year-old inmate being held in the Potosi Correctional Center has died.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said Wednesday in a news release that Christopher Noble was taken May 16 from the prison to Washington County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say Noble was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree statutory sodomy. He was imprisoned on July 20.

The release did not give any details of Noble’s death or why prison officials waited two weeks to announce the death. A message left late Wednesday afternoon for a prison spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

An autopsy has been ordered.