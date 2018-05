Ameren Missouri customers will see natural gas rates drop under a filing that’ll take effect on June 1st.

Customers will see an 8 cent drop per hundred cubic feet of natural gas.

It’ll be affecting buyers in areas such as Cape Girardeau, Marble Hill, Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, and Wentzville.

In Rolla, Salem, and Owensville, the rate will drop by $0.09.

Ameren serves approximately 129,500 natural gas customers in the state.