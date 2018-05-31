Tennessee authorities look for man accused of killing sheriff’s deputy
A Blue Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Steve Wiggins, who is accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in Dickson County.
An award of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest.
It’s believed the sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot by Wiggins.
He’s still considered armed and dangerous and described as a white male with balding brown hair.
He’s been listed on the Bureau’s Ten Most Wanted criminals List.