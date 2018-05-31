Thursday, May 31st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man pleaded guilty to impersonating a member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family as part of a fraud scheme that netted him several millions of dollars.

47-year-old Anthony Gignac admitted to a Florida court that he used various aliases to make it appear that he was a member of Saudi Arabia’s ruling al-Saud dynasty. The conman, who used the name “Sultan Bin Khalid Al Saud” among other aliases, faces a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty last week.

Using his fake Saudi identity, Gignanc persuaded investors to dump millions into business contracts that didn’t exist. He and his co-conspirators stole from investors worldwide, spending the money on Ferraris, Rolls Royces, Rolex watches, Cartier jewelry, and a two-bedroom condo in an exclusive area of Miami.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police in Portland, Oregon say a 43-year-old man who was driving drunk on the wrong side of the street offered officers $50 to let him go.

Police pulled the drunk driver over this past weekend as he was driving toward an officer’s car on the wrong side of the road at SE Division and 148th Avenue.

Police said the man’s blood-alcohol level was .23 – nearly three times the legal limit, and he even offered the two arresting officers $50 to let him go. They did not take the bribe. The man was arrested for driving under the influence and bribery. He has since been released from jail on his own recognizance.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in New Jersey say a man attempted to impersonate a sheriff’s officer during a traffic stop by using a fake badge and a T-shirt that had “Sheriff” printed on the chest.

Belleville police said Tuesday that they stopped a 51-year-old man for speeding past them using red and blue lights. The Record reports when they pulled the man over, he exited the vehicle wearing a shirt that said “Sheriff” across the chest and sleeves.

Police say the man told police he was an Essex County Sheriff’s Officer and flashed a badge. Belleville Police Sergeant John Giacobbe says the badge actually read “United Chaplain’s International.” The man is due in court in Newark on June 20.