Two arrested in Paducah for drug trafficking

Two people in Paducah were arrested for drug trafficking yesterday.

McCracken County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Nissan Altima in the midnight hour.

25-year-old Calvin Bingham and 27-year-old Christina Ringstaff were taken into custody.

Bingham was driving the vehicle, and he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

They searched him and found a syringe and needle. He also had a bag of marijuana.

Ringstaff was found to be possession of meth. A handgun, drug money and more drugs were found in the car.