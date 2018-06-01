CAT BOX – Lucky needs your family to love her

Lucky is our featured baby on CAT BOX today! She is missing half of her tail so she is a bob tail tabby tan and black. She is about 9 weeks old. VERY frisky in a good way and cuddly and sweet too. She made friends with everyone in the studio today! She will need to be spayed when she is big enough. Go meet her and see what a great addition she would be to your family. She is at the humane Society of SE Missouri. Mention Cat Box and receive a discount. Just look at this baby!!! Lucky was found in an engine at a local tire shop.