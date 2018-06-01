Friday, June 1st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida woman allegedly driving while intoxicated defended herself by telling arresting officers that “Jesus drank wine and so did I.” Deputies say they found 45-year-old Nicole Ann Mintner asleep at the wheel inside a silver Dodge with her hazard lights activated and engine running in Sumter County, Florida.

During police interviews, Mintner reportedly refused to take off her sunglasses and slapped an officer twice on the shoulder. She told officers that she had taken Xanax then later admitted to drinking alcohol after four empty sangria bottles were found in her center console.

When they arrived at the jail, officers attempted to perform field sobriety tests on Minter but she kept talking over them and began singing “Amazing Grace.” She also reportedly threw her socks at a camera recording the tests and exposed herself to the officers. She was booked on charges of driving under the influence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Southwest plane bound for Los Angeles International Airport had to make an emergency landing after a passenger was caught smoking marijuana in the bathroom.

Southwest says Flight 1250 from San Francisco to Los Angeles was diverted after the man was discovered smoking a marijuana cigarette. The man was promptly turned over to law enforcement and informed that he might face criminal charges, as smoking on an airplane is highly illegal.

Passenger Jonathan Burkes said “It looked like that someone needed to smoke a joint on a plane, and he went into the bathroom, smoked his blunt, and set off the fire alarm.” The flight later completed its trip.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police reported that an enraged woman named Jamie Gammel tried to rip her boyfriend’s testicles off during an argument and subsequent physical altercation.

The 39-year-old woman is accused of seriously injuring her unnamed partner, with a police report saying she “did attempt to remove the victim’s testicles from his body during a physical altercation.”

The row took place in Canton, Ohio and left the man requiring hospital treatment. Police have not elaborated on whether Gammel used a weapon during the alleged assault, but say that she also slapped her alleged victim in the face.

Gammel, who has been charged with felony assault and misdemeanor domestic violence, is currently being held in Stark County Jail. Cops said they have attended her home on numerous occasions in the last year, and that at least ten reports have been filed.