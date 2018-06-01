Investigation in Greitens’ Confide app use continues

A lawsuit against Governor Eric Greitens office alleges that he and his staff violated open records law by using a phone app that destroys text messages. St. Louis area Attorney Mark Pedroli says his ultimate goal in the suit is to have the app, known as Confide, barred from use by those in government who are communicating in an official capacity.

A judge in Jefferson City could issue orders and decisions in the case that would require the compliance of Governor Greitens even though he’s leaving office tomorrow.