A man from Lilbourn has been arrested for a Portageville robbery that happened last Thursday.

37-year-old Terry Lee Tillman is charged with the robbery, as well as armed criminal action and unlawful use and possession of a firearm.

He’s accused of robbing a Casey’s general Store at gun point.

He allegedly covered his face at the time. Apparently, he’d shot off his gun into the ceiling

The suspect then ran from the building, taking money with him.