MDC wants public input on name of new mobile app to find areas

Cast your vote at surveymonkey.com/r/DF338HZ

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers nearly 1,000 conservation areas around the state for public use through wildlife watching, hiking, hunting, fishing, and more.

MDC is developing a mobile application for the public to easily find conservation areas and outdoor recreation activities near them — and wants public input on three potential names for the new app: MO Explore, MO Nature, and MO Outdoors.

The winner from the public vote will become the new mobile app’s name when it goes live later this summer.

The new mobile app will allow the public to enter a location or use a device’s GPS feature to locate the closest conservation areas. Results will include full details about the areas and directions. Users can also use search and filter functions to narrow search results to see what recreational activities and outdoor features are available at the areas.