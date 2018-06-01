Mike Parson to become governor today; Nonprofit group under investigation for Greitens’ possible connection

Republican Lt. Governor Mike Parson will become Missouri’s 57th governor today.

He’ll be taking over for Governor Eric Greitens, who is resigning at 5 this evening.

The new governor is a third-generation farmer. He served two tours in the Military Police, spent 12 years as Polk County sheriff, then another dozen years in the Legislature. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.

Despite Greitens’ resignation, the Missouri House still is demanding documents from a nonprofit that supports his agenda.

The group, called A New Missouri, still must comply with a court order to provide records to the House today.

The subpoena is looking for any potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign and A New Missouri.