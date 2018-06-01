New Madrid man shot Wednesday

A New Madrid man was injured Wednesday morning during a shooting.

It happened almost half past 9.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers were called to the Missouri Delta Medical Center once they got word of a man with a gunshot wound in his abdominal area.

When they were interviewed, different people involved in the incident gave different locations the shooting may have happened.

One suspect said he had shot a man in self-defense, but authorities still aren’t able to determine how their stories are related because of the lack of information.

If you know anything, please contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-6200.