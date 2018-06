A crash Tuesday night sent two teens to the hospital.

It happened three miles south of Campbell on Route B near 10:50.

19-year-old Tyler Stultz went off the road driving a Pontiac Firebird. He crashed in the ditch and overturned in the car.

17 year old Preston Minyard of Campbell was a passenger thrown from the car.

He was seriously injured. He and Stultz were taken to a hospital in Arizona.

Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.