Trading Post – June 2

Buying:  vintage pocket watches – ph #:  573-270-0490

————-

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-979-0272

————-

Remote control model airplanes – $300 for all

Eagle statue – 30 in. – $100

Briggs & Stratton lawn mower motor – $50 – ph #: 573-275-9719

————-

Buying: Arcade game – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

Smith & Wesson pistols – ph #: 573-979-3646

————-

Cedar sauna – $20 – ph #: 573-275-1222

————-

Arctic Cat 4-wheeler – w/loading ramps – $3,000 – ph #: 573-225-1870

————-

Wooden play set – FREE – ph #: 270-3931

————-

Buying: Parts for ‘94 Y-J Jeep Wrangler – ph #: 587-2480

————-

‘09 Chevy Tahoe – $13,500 – ph #: 573-786-5866

————-

Tile wet saw – $150 – ph #: 576-0030

————-

Boat trailer – $150 – ph #: 450-1862

————-

Craftsman wet/dry vac – $50 – ph #: 573-264-4171

————-

Chipper/shredder – 6 ½ hp – $225 – ph #: 573-204-7761

Related Posts