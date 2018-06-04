Man injured in Cape Girardeau shooting yesterday

A man was injured in a Cape Girardeau shooting early yesterday morning.

It happened at a little past 1 o’clock at the corner of Independent and North Main streets in a downtown parking area.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, but the victim’s injuries aren’t life threatening.

It took place close to the Boardman Pavilion.

Two vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police reported a possible suspect ran from the scene. A black man in a white shirt and khaki shorts headed west.

Investigations continue.