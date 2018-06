Cape Girardeau’s city council has approved a budget of nearly $70.6 million.

The new budget will begin July 1, and aims will spend $4.8 million less than currently.

The city’s water rates will rise by 2 percent, and the waste rate will be up by 60 cents.

The budget allows for 500 employees in the city workforce.

They’ll be giving final approval to the budget in two weeks.