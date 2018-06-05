Does Missouri need a lieutenant governor ASAP? Opinions vary.

Governor Mike Parson says he’s not a fan of the lieutenant governor’s seat sitting empty. The Republican, who has been freshly sworn into office as Missouri’s head of state, says he’s considering whether to call a special legislative session to pass a measure that would allow the governor to appoint a lieutenant governor when the second-in-command’s seat unexpectedly opens up.

Fellow Republican, Senator Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph proposed a measure this year which would have allowed the governor to appoint a lieutenant governor. He says filling the lieutenant governor’s seat before the term ends in 2020 is not that critical.