Man taken into custody for Hayti Heights shooting

A man has been taken into custody for the death of another man in Sunday’s Hayti Heights shooting.

The Pemiscot County sheriff’s office made the arrest of Hershel Grant, and he was taken to the county jail.

He’s being charged with murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers got a call around 5:30 Sunday night that 43-year-old Robert Grant from Dyersburg had been shot at the park.

Someone had taken Grant to the hospital.

It’s believed a family dispute resulted in the shooting.

Hershel Grant’s set to appear in court in two days.