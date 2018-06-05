Two people taken into custody in Graves County

Two people were taken into custody Sunday in Graves County. They were arrested for trafficking controlled substances.

The two men had arrived at a church parking lot, drawing the suspicion of the church members who called police.

36-year-old Richard Denham of Murray and 34-year-old Chad Hughes were found in their car. Police noticed a strong smell of Marijuana in the vehicle.

Officers found Oxycontin, Meth, Marijuana, and a large amount of money on them.

Sheriff’s deputies also found a gun in the car.

Both Denham and Hughes are jailed in Graves County.