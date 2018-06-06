Charleston police pursue driver fleeing domestic assault

There was a pursuit in Charleston yesterday when a vehicle driving there didn’t yield.

It would later turn out that the driver had been fleeing from a domestic assault.

They were headed towards the direction of Diehlstadt on Highway 77 in a Gold Charger.

The chase led Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies past Thomas W Kelly High School.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles had to join in the pursuit, and spike strips were deployed.

The driver turned onto Pine Ridge Road where they stopped and were taken into custody.