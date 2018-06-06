Man sentenced to three years for count of aggravated battery

A man has been sentenced to three years in Illinois’ Department of Corrections for a count of aggravated battery.

Dukes will serve a two year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.

He was arrested back in July of 2017. Police came to the 400 block of West Jefferson street in the city of Anna.

He’d formerly been on probation at the beginning of 2017 for stealing from a church.

That probation was revoked for a new offense.

In the arrest, Dukes spit on an Anna police officer.