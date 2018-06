A man in Cape Girardeau is accused of repeatedly stabbing a dog.

18-year-old Andrew Nipper has been charged with three felony counts for stealing and playing a part in the death of a black Labrador.

He’s accused of animal abuse.

The dog had been stabbed 11 times. The Labrador belonged to Katlynn Biggerstaff of Cape Girardeau.

He could face up to 12 years in prison, and his bond’s been set at $25,000.