Police arrested a Perryville man a week ago for two counts of burglary and stealing from R&P Oil Company back in November.

We know now that police were able to identify 21-year-old Ryan Roldan after finding several blood sample on the scene.

The State Highway Patrol used Lab referenced the Combined DNA Index system in order to find him.

Roldan took $2,500 from the business.

He’s being held on $15,000 bond.