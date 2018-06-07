Plan from Missouri’s largest utility is backed by clean energy supporters

At least two environmentally focused groups have endorsed a submission from the state’s largest utility to implement an energy efficiency plan. Ameren filed with the state Monday to implement a $550 million program that’ll offer rebates to customers who upgrade their systems such as heating and air conditioning units. James Owen with Renew Missouri says it’s an attractive way for Utility companies to become more energy efficient.

