Thursday, June 7th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say that an Oregon man on drugs stole a car in front of deputies and thought he was in a real-life version of the video game “Grand Theft Auto” when he led authorities on a forty-mile chase.

23-year-old Anthony Clark told police he had taken LSD when he got into a Toyota Camry that two Jackson County deputies were waiting to tow after an unrelated DUI stop.

The sheriff’s office said Clark sped through multiple towns, crashed through a fence, ran over spike strips twice, and drove down several roads the wrong way. Clark was arrested after ramming into another police cruiser, fleeing into a mobile home park, and trying to steal another vehicle.

Clark admitted to taking drugs and hallucinating while he was being interviewed by officers. The man is facing a bevy of charges from three different law enforcement agencies.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Chinese man who had an eggplant stuck in his body claimed that he had inserted the vegetable into his rectum in a bid to cure his constipation.

According to the hospital, the large vegetable had apparently moved up along the 50-year-old man’s intestines before reaching his upper abdomen. Doctors claimed when they found the eggplant, it had nearly reached the patient’s heart.

According to Kan Kan News, the man went to the hospital on May 30th – two days after he had put the vegetable into his body. He said he had been unable to retrieve it by himself.

The 50-year-old claimed to have suffered constipation for four days before he attempted to cure it with the vegetable. He told the doctors he thought the vegetable could act as a laxative to increase his bowel movement. He underwent surgery and had the eggplant removed.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Maine authorities say a South Portland man set his kitchen on fire in an attempt to force his roommate to move out, which led to his arrest.

City and state officials said that police and firefighters responded to the South Portland home to investigate a reported fire Sunday night. The Portland Press Herald reports the 52-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with arson on Monday.

Fire Marshal’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ken Grimes reports the man lit a small fire on his kitchen table in an effort to force his roommate to move out. The roommate fled the house during the fire and was unharmed.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspected car burglar who left something behind. The alleged crook was caught on a security camera defecating in the driveway of a North Plainfield home.

In a black and white video posted to the local police department’s Facebook page, the hoodie-wearing man can be seen taking off his jacket and backpack before the clip ends abruptly. Police wrote that “we edited the video as it was graphic, you get the picture.”

Police said that the same man was spotted on other cameras in the neighborhood successfully burglarizing a car at a different location. He is also suspected of attempting to burglarize several other vehicles nearby on the same day. The North Plainfield police department is asking the public for any tips that will help them crack this case.