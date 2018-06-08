CAT BOX come see Nora!!!!!

NORA!!!!! 8 weeks old and soft as cotton! She was relinquished as the people said the litter was just too large and she needed a new home. AND she deserves one. She reminds of my sweet perfect Landry when he was a kitten. So serious yet playful and will cry right into your hands for cuddles and love. Literally will crawl into your hands! Also there is a special on baby kittens right now. You pay 150$ 100 covers the spay and you get the 50$ back! She is basically FREE!!! Nora has only a few white hairs on her chest and is otherwise a perfect chocolate black with a dark nose and feet and eyes that will look into your soul! How I wish I had more room she is a keeper! Go see her today at the Humane Society of SE Missouri and mention cat box! Sweet NORA! She is a domestic long hair so please brush her daily and feed her food to keep her shiny and soft. She is a princess. I LOVE THIS BABY!