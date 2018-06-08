For the third year in a row, Mizzou to slash its budget and jobs

Mizzou Chancellor Alex Cartwright says increased funding in scholarships, staff pay increases and an enrollment decline have led to a 49-million dollar budget shortage. He says the school is proposing to cut 155 unfilled positions and 30 current ones, to close the gap in the budget that begins next month.

Severance packages of up to 26 weeks of pay, depending on years of service, are being offered to staff having their positions cut. The proposed changes head to the Board of Curators for consideration.