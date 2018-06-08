Friday, June 8th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police reported that a drunken Florida teenager drove his car onto a golf course, where he did donuts on a fairway before crashing the vehicle into a sand trap from which he could not escape.

19-year-old Jack Robertson reportedly barreled onto The Bayou Club at approximately 6:30 p.m. this past Tuesday. Police charge that Robertson drove with “willful or wanton disregard” for the safety of individuals on the course, which was open.

A Sheriff’s Deputy reported, “The defendant was witnessed doing donuts on the fairway and driving on the course. The defendant then crashed his vehicle into a sand bunker and got it stuck.”

After Robertson was collared, his blood alcohol level was recorded at more than twice the legal limit. He was charged with felony criminal mischief and a pair of misdemeanors–reckless driving and driving under the influence.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A fire crew had to help rescue a hapless motorist who drove into a hole in a construction zone in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Greendale Fire Department posted photos Monday afternoon showing a red crossover vehicle that went past flag men and barricades in a construction zone, nose-diving into a rectangular hole in the road.

Photos showed a towing vehicle pulling the vehicle from the hole. It appeared to have some front-end damage. The fire department said the driver didn’t appear to have serious injuries, if any at all.

Wow, talk about having a bad day. The driver needed this like he needed a hole in the head.

OR HOW ABOUT……

An Australian woman has been charged after allegedly riding a horse to a bottle shop while she was more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police in Logan, south of Brisbane, were called to a tavern over a woman refusing to leave the premises. They said upon arrival the female allegedly rode the horse through the drive-through section of the tavern and appeared heavily intoxicated.

The woman was arrested and taken to Logan Central Police Station, where she allegedly provided a positive blood alcohol concentration of .226. Officers walked the horse back to Logan Central Police Station while the woman was processed.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police say they discovered at least seven missing zoo animals inside of his Gainesville, Florida apartment.

Sante Fe College Police arrested Sedrick T. Price at his apartment where they recovered seven of eleven stolen animals from the college’s teaching zoo within the last two weeks. He is facing a charge of grand larceny.

College police and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said that three Florida box turtles, two red-foot tortoises, a skink, and a squirrel monkey were found inside the apartment.

Police say that evidence at the zoo indicated that the animals were forcefully taken from their enclosures. Officials said they discovered the animals because of a tip and zoo employees and students helped to positively identify the animals.