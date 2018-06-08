Man accused of stabbing dog 11 times allegedly seeking revenge, stalking dog’s owner

The 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man accused of stabbing a dog 11 times after taking it from its owner is now said to have acted out of revenge.

The incident happened back on May 19, when Katlynn Biggerstaff put her black Labrador on a leash outside her Spring Avenue apartment in the afternoon.

That night, she got a knock on her door and found a black trash bag on her front step.

Her dog was dead inside it.

Andrew Nipper’s accused not only of killing the dog, but he’s said to have been stalking Biggerstaff.

Nipper is the ex-boyfriend of a friend of Biggerstaff’s.

She said he even tried to hit Biggerstaff’s friend with his car.

His bond has been set at $25,000.