Southeast Missouri Food Bank grows produce to help with lack of food in Missouri
Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Southeast Correctional Center’s Restorative Justice Program have been working on a seven acre garden to help make produce available for hunger relief agencies.
In 2017 they produced 133 tons of produce for food banks and other organizations.
The Food Bank’s CEO Karen Green says that Missouri has the 6th highest of senior food insecurity in the nation and 1 in 5 households in the area struggle with hunger.