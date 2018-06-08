Uptown Jackson streets shut down today as indie movie films

Some streets in Jackson will be shut down today from 6 this morning till 4 this afternoon.

Uptown Jackson will be featured in a new movie “All Nite Skate.”

Sections of Main, Court, West Washington, West Adams and Court Streets will be closed for production.

Pedestrians can still get by on the streets in between skates.

The movie is an independent shot film based on a true story set in the 1990’s, about a roller rink and the people who work there.