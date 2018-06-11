Crews Will CLOSE I-70 between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 June 8 – 11

JACKSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a COMPLETE CLOSURE of Interstate 70 in both directions between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 8, until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 11. This closure is for the demolition of the Pittman Road, Crysler Avenue, and Phelps Road bridges over I-70. These bridges will be demolished and rebuilt with an anticipated completion date of December 2018.

This work will have major impacts to traffic. Plan ahead. Leave early. Motorists MUST follow the signed detour using I-470 and/or I-435, or find an alternate route. Please note, the suggested detour routes also have bridge work currently in progress which will add drive time to trips. Plan accordingly. Check out the Kansas City Scout cameras for views of the roads and/or to find an alternate route. All work is weather permitting.

Crews will begin reducing I-70 to ONE LANE in both directions between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, June 8. Motorists can expect various lane closures.

Crews will begin closing on and off ramps along I-70 at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, June 8.

I-70 will be closed entirely from I-435 to I-470/Route 291 at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, June 8.

Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane at Manchester Trafficway and traffic will be detoured off of I-70 at I-435. Motorists will be able to go to either north or south on I-435.

Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane before the Route 291/I-470 interchange. All westbound traffic that does not merge off of I-70 onto northbound Route 291 at Liberty or before will be routed onto southbound Route 291/I-470.

Southbound Route 291 just north of I-70 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate merging traffic from westbound I-70.

Eastbound I-70 ramp closures include:

o Manchester Trafficway to eastbound I-70.

o Northbound and southbound I-435 ramps to eastbound I-70.

o Blue Ridge Cutoff ramp to eastbound I-70.

o Highway 40 ramp to eastbound I-70.

o Blue Ridge Blvd. Ramp to eastbound I-70.

o Noland Road ramp to eastbound I-70.

Westbound I-70 ramp closures include:

o Northbound and southbound I-470/Route 291 ramps to westbound I-70.

o Lee’s Summit Road ramp to westbound I-70.

o Noland Road ramp to westbound I-70.

o Highway 40 ramp to westbound I-70.

Please be patient and considerate to your fellow motorists. Use the zipper merge and take turns at the merge point. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE ZONES. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).