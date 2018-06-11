MO special prosecutor will not file felony charge against Greitens involving 2015 affair

Jackson County prosecuting attorney Jean Peters Baker says her office does not have enough evidence to charge Eric Greitens. Baker, a Democrat, faced a statute of limitations deadline of this weekend to bring charges against the former Republican governor.

Baker has been investigating whether to charge Greitens for allegedly taking and transferring a sexual image of his mistress in 2015 without her consent. Greitens, who resigned last week, has admitted to having the affair but has denied any criminal wrongdoing.