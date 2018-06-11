Southeast Missouri Regional Port director to retire

The Southeast Missourian reports the Southeast Missouri Regional Port director is ready to retire.

Dan Overbey has overseen the 12 miles of track the port operates for 25 years. It handles around 6,000 railcars a year.

Overbey is originally from Sikeston but current Cape Girardeau native. He’s worked in Texas and St. Louis in office positions for Missouri Pacific Railroad.

He’ll be replaced by Cary Harbison, who’s been working as assistant director since 2016.

Harbison takes over July 1st.