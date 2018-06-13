Governor Parson Announces Appointments to the State Board of Education; Restores Board to Functionality

Yesterday, Governor Parson appointed Carol Hallquist and Peter Herschend to the State Board of Education.

“We owe it to our students to provide the best, high quality public education in Missouri,” said Governor Parson. “It was important to act quickly to restore and provide functionality to the State Board of Education. We expect the Board will begin conducting a diligent national search, to find a capable, qualified candidate to serve as Missouri’s Commissioner of Education.”

Hallquist, of Kansas City, is the founder of PrincipalsConnect, a nonprofit organization that matches retired business professionals with urban school principals. She retired as president of the Hallmark Corporate Foundation at Hallmark Cards, Inc. in 2016.

Hallquist’s community involvement focuses on education, diversity, and women’s leadership. She currently serves as the director of SchoolSmart Kansas City, as regional board chair of Teach for America, as a trustee on the William Jewell College Board of Trustees, and as a board member of Turn the Page KC.

Hallquist holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Rockhurst College. She was a fellow at Harvard’s 2016 Advanced Leadership Initiative, where she focused on urban education.

“Delighted to see Governor Parson make balanced appointments to the State Board of Education,” said Missouri State Representative Kathy Swan, Chairman of House Education Committee. “I look forward to continuing to work with the State Board to provide the nearly 900,000 Missouri students the finest public education Missouri can offer.”

Herschend, of Branson, is a co-founder and co-owner of Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation, formerly Silver Dollar City, Inc. He served as executive vice president of the organization for 20 years and then as vice chairman of the board until his retirement in 2006.

Herschend served three terms on the State Board of Education, including four two-year terms as president. In 2011, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce honored Herschend with its Education Supporter of the Year award.

Herschend holds a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia and an honorary doctorate in business administration from Southwest Baptist University.

“Governor Parson’s decision to appoint Carol and Peter will help restore and maintain stability,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri State Board of Education. “As a board, we are ready to work together to give Missouri students what they deserve – the best public education.”

The State Board of Education currently consists of 5 members; Charlie Shields, President of the Board; O. Victor Lenz, Jr., Vice President; Michael W. Jones, Member; Peter Herschend, Member; Carol Hallquist, Member. The Board, when complete, is comprised of eight citizens appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate. Members serve staggered, eight-year terms so that one term expires each year. No more than four members of the Board may belong to the same political party.

