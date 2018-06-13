Local counties added to Missouri areas restricted from feeding deer

Local counties are being added to a list of areas where feeding deer is restricted because chronic wasting disease is going around.

Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, and St. Francois counties have all been added to the list.

The list now totals out at 48 counties.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will require landowners to quit feeding deer or setting out minerals for them beginning July 1st.

Hunters will be have to take part in sampling during the first two days of the statewide season.

For more information, you can visit the department’s website at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.