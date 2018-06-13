Staples evacuated over smoke fills building

A Cape Girardeau business had to be evacuated.

Smoke was reported filling Staples on Siemers Drive yesterday.

It’s reported the smoke was believed to be coming from the stock room in the building.

Fire crews responded to the scene, and they investigated surrounding businesses, including PetCo and Shoe Carnival.

It’s not clear what was the source of the smoke, or if the business suffered any damage in the process, but by 3:30 the situation was reported contained.

There was a power outage going on at the same time, and it hasn’t been confirmed that it was related. Ameren crews were called to Siemers drive to make repairs.

It was also reported an air conditioner had caught fire at Bening Mazda on the same street, causing severe smoke. Crews quickly contained the situation.