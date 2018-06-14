Caruthersville man sentenced to over 24 years in prison over cocaine and guns

A Caruthersville man has been sentenced to over 24 years in federal prisons on narcotics and firearms charges.

36-year-old Marcus Taylor received the verdict at the Cape Girardeau federal courthouse.

Taylor was wanted in August of 2015 for selling cocaine to a confidential informant multiple times.

Investigators discovered Taylor had four guns, ammunition, more than 300 grams of powder cocaine and over $140,000.00 in his home.

Taylor couldn’t legally own a gun because of previous criminal convictions.

He’d been convicted for drug trafficking three times before.

He pled guilty to the new charges last year.