Perryville woman stabs husband

A woman is said to have stabbed her husband with a steak knife in Perryville last Friday.

54-year-old Susan Regelsperger is believed to have gotten into an argument with her husband.

She’s said to have pushed him, and he pushed her back and slapped her. That’s when she went to the knife box.

She stabbed him in his right arm.

Regelsperger has been charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault, and her husband was taken to a St. Louis hospital to have his wound examined.