Teens seriously injured following Interstate 55 crash in Scott County

Three teens were badly hurt when they were thrown from their vehicles yesterday in a crash on Interstate 55.

It happened in Scott County at the 68-mile marker.

17-year old Dean Connor and 19-year-old Cody Newman, both of East Prairie, as well as 17-year-old Ethan Newman of Sikeston were in the car.

Connor was driving when the vehicle drove off the left side of the road. It hit a cable barrier and flipped.

Cody Newman was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The driver and Ethan Newman were taken to St. Francis.

Lanes were closed for an hour f0llowing the crash.