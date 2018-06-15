Ameren says electrical incidents in Cape not related

The Southeast Missourian reports that Ameren Missouri has said the recent incidents on Siemers drive involving smoke in the buildings are not related to other events.

They’ve been happening over the course of three weeks, and there have been five incidents on Siemers, Shirley and Lowe’s drives on May 23rd when HVAC unit motors began smoking.

A power issue was also reported at Eagle Ridge School.

A powerline had issues because a bird disrupted it.

On the 28th, a pole was struck by lightning, causing a transformer fire at Eagle Ridge School.