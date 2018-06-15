CAT BOX – look at this little beauty!

And they just keep getting cuter! Today on cat box – meet Jenny Fur Fur. She is part of a large litter and one of 42 animals dropped off in 2 days! She is 8 weeks old with a black nose and pink feet and her soft coat is so irresistible! VERY fricky and playful but loves a good cuddle too. Go make an offer on her and the Humane Society mat accept it under the agreement you have her spayed asap. Mention CAT BOX and get a better discount! None of these babies asked to be born and they deserve a happy loving home! Go get Jenny Fur Fur today.