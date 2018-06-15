Man convicted for death of Pravin Varughese

The man accused of killing a Southern Illinois University-Carbondale student has been convicted in his death.

Gaege Bethune has been declared guilty of injuring Pravin Varughese. Those injuries are believed to have been responsible in his death.

It happened in February 2014.

Three grand juries have been called on the crime in the course of the last four years.

The jury made the ruling after seven hours of deliberating yesterday evening.

It may take between 60 and 90 days for a sentencing day to be set. He faces between 20 and 60 years in prison.