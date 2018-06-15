Next week is Operation Dry Water for the Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be hosting its annual operation Dry Water. They’re upping their attention on lakes and rivers.

Lt. Paul Reinsch, assistant director of the public information and education division says that the intention of the campaign is to watch out for people operating their vehicles under the influence.

He says the Highway Patrol will be watching major waterways.

Last year, over 600 agencies participated in the effort. Troopers arrested 15 people for boating while intoxicated, and they issued 146 violations summonses.