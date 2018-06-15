St. Louis teacher taken into custody in Ste. Genevieve County for having sex with student

A St. Louis teacher’s been charged for having sex with a student in Ste. Genevieve County.

It’s said to have happened Wednesday when Richard Ives, a teacher from Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, met with a 15-year-old juvenile male.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered this around midnight Wednesday.

Officers noticed Ives’ vehicle was travelling suspiciously, and eventually pulled it over, finding him and the juvenile inside.

They discovered the juvenile to have $200 stuffed into his hoodie pockets. He said he met Ives over a dating app.

Ives was taken to the Ste. Genevieve County Jail to be processed and held for a day.