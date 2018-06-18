Missouri teen charged with killing woman in front of kids

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – An 18-year-old suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a St. Louis County woman who was killed in front of her three young children during an attempted carjacking.

Prosecutors say Mark Haywood was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Porsha Owens. Haywood also is charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Owens was killed Monday as she led her children, ages 3 to 8, to her car to take them to day care. She worked as a school safety officer in a nearby school district. Authorities say Haywood shot Owens after demanding her keys and money, and that he tried to drive off in her vehicle but it wouldn’t start.

The children weren’t hurt.