Peter Kinder resigns federal agency position

The Southeast Missourian reports Peter Kinder has resigned his leadership role at a federal agency, and will continue to live in his hometown of Cape Girardeau.

Last August, the former Lt. Governor was appointed by President Trump as an alternative federal co-chairman to the Delta Regional Authority.

Kinder has said he’s not planning on going back into politics, and is going to work in the private sector.

He officially resigned June 1st, but that information was not released at the time.

Kinder reportedly described his position at the agency as a waste of tax money.