Two candidates now running for Cape Girardeau prosecuting attorney
There are two new candidates to choose from in Cape Girardeau County for prosecuting attorney.
Filing for candidates was opened back up temporarily by a court order after Prosecutor Chris Limbaugh’s name had to be taken off the ballot since he’ll be serving as a general counsel to the governor.
Two attorneys, Mark Welker and William Bryant, are running for the office.
The Southeast Missourian reports Welker is a Limbaugh Firm member. He’s also president of the Cape Girardeau County Young Lawyers group.
Jackson native Bryant is an Illinois Attorney General’s Office prosecutor. He’s spent 18 years as a criminal attorney.