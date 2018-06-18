Two men on run in White County Jail breakout

Two men are on the run in Illinois after they broke out of jail. They got away from the White County Jail Saturday morning.

Zachery Shock and Johnny Tipton are wanted for multiple charges.

Another man, Justin M. Bray, had gotten away with him, but police caught him. Bail for Bray is set at one million dollars.

24-year-old Shock was taken into custody for aggravated battery and murder. 61 year old Tipton is charged with theft and possessing stolen property.